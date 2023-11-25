Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we head into Week 13 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the Sun Belt on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
