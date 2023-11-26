On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Alex Goligoski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski 2022-23 stats and insights

Goligoski scored in two of 46 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He posted a 3.2% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

