Will Alex Goligoski Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Alex Goligoski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Goligoski 2022-23 stats and insights
- Goligoski scored in two of 46 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.
- He posted a 3.2% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
