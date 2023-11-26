Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
In the upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Jacob Middleton to score a goal for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Middleton has no points on the power play.
- Middleton averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
