The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson among them, meet the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Looking to wager on Johansson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Johansson has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has registered a point in a game seven times this season out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 18 games played.

Johansson's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johansson has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johansson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 3 8 Points 1 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

