The San Francisco Dons (4-2) welcome in the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Minnesota vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 7.7% higher than the 38.5% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 4-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Gophers rank 210th.

The Golden Gophers score an average of 80.6 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 60.7 the Dons allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 4-1 when it scores more than 60.7 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Minnesota scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (63.5).

At home, the Golden Gophers allowed 68.5 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (76.1).

Beyond the arc, Minnesota made more 3-pointers away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (32.7%).

