Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Patrick Maroon to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Maroon stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.