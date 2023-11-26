Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies November 26 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2), on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at FedExForum, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8). The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 60% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 4 triples per game (fifth in NBA).
- Rudy Gobert is putting up 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He's sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 37% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Kyle Anderson is putting up 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this year.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 24 points, 3.3 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game.
- Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2 rebounds.
- Ziaire Williams puts up 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Timberwolves
|108.6
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|103.1
|43.6%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
