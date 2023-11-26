Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 217.5 for the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|217.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- In nine games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 total points.
- Minnesota has an average point total of 220 in its contests this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Timberwolves are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.
- Minnesota has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|9
|60%
|113
|219.2
|107
|220.7
|221.2
|Grizzlies
|7
|46.7%
|106.2
|219.2
|113.7
|220.7
|222.6
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Eight of Timberwolves' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread at home (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (2-5-0).
- The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies allow.
- Minnesota has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 113.7 points.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|9-6
|4-2
|9-6
|Grizzlies
|5-10
|2-1
|6-9
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Grizzlies
|113
|106.2
|16
|29
|5-3
|2-4
|7-1
|2-4
|107
|113.7
|4
|18
|7-1
|5-4
|7-1
|3-6
