How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) after losing seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Player Props
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- In games Minnesota shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.
- The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies give up.
- Minnesota has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 113.7 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are putting up 114.4 points per game this season at home, which is 3.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (111.4).
- Defensively Minnesota has played better in home games this season, allowing 100.9 points per game, compared to 114.0 in away games.
- The Timberwolves are sinking 11.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.7 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Ankle
