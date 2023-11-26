The Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) host the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4), who have fallen in six straight, on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog in eight games, and failed to win any of them.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in eight such games.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 11 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Wild vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 70 (5th) Goals 55 (27th) 59 (14th) Goals Allowed 71 (26th) 17 (6th) Power Play Goals 11 (22nd) 15 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (31st)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Minnesota went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 2-6-2 straight up.

Minnesota has hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Wild and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.6 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have scored 55 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Wild's 71 total goals conceded (3.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

