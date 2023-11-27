Should you wager on Alexander Mattison scoring a touchdown in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has carried the ball 148 times for a team-high 542 yards (49.3 per game).

Mattison has also caught 25 balls for 163 yards (14.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mattison does not have a rushing touchdown in 11 games.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0

