Will Nick Mullens Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nick Mullens was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 12. If you're trying to find Mullens' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at last year's season stats, Mullens threw for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and one touchdown, with one pick. He completed 84.0% of his passes (21-for-25), and had four carries for eight yards.
Nick Mullens Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
Week 12 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mullens 2022 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|21
|25
|84.0%
|224
|1
|1
|9.0
|4
|8
|0
Mullens Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|5
|7
|54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|4
|4
|57
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|11
|13
|116
|0
|1
|4
|8
|0
