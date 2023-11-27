T.J. Hockenson has a good matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the Chicago Bears in Week 12 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bears concede 245.9 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Hockenson's stat line this year reveals 75 catches for a team-best 736 yards and four scores. He averages 66.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 102 times.

Hockenson vs. the Bears

Hockenson vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 35.8 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

20 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 245.9 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bears' defense is ranked 31st in the league with 22 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hockenson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

Hockenson has 24.5% of his team's target share (102 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 102 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (74th in NFL).

In three of 11 games this season, Hockenson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has scored four of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (14.8%).

Hockenson has been targeted nine times in the red zone (14.1% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 TAR / 11 REC / 134 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

