When the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears go head to head in Week 12 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will T.J. Hockenson hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson's 736 yards receiving (66.9 per game) top the Vikings. He has been targeted 102 times, and has 75 receptions plus four TDs.

In three of 11 games this season, Hockenson has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0 Week 10 Saints 15 11 134 1 Week 11 @Broncos 7 4 55 0

