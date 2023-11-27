NFC North opponents meet when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) square off on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Vikings Insights

This year, the Vikings put up 3.0 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Bears surrender (26.0).

The Vikings collect 35.0 more yards per game (360.5) than the Bears allow per contest (325.5).

This season, Minnesota runs for 14.3 more yards per game (93.8) than Chicago allows per outing (79.5).

This year, the Vikings have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Bears' takeaways (13).

Vikings Home Performance

The Vikings score 22.0 points per game in home games (1.0 less than their overall average), and concede 22.2 at home (1.3 more than overall).

The Vikings accumulate 402.6 yards per game at home (42.1 more than their overall average), and concede 331.0 at home (10.4 more than overall).

In home games, Minnesota accumulates 314.6 passing yards per game and gives up 271.0. That's more than it gains (266.7) and allows (226.6) overall.

The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (88.0) and conceded (60.0) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.8 and 94.0, respectively.

The Vikings' offensive third-down percentage (42.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (43.9%) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 41.3% and 41.4%, respectively.

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Atlanta W 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans W 27-19 FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cincinnati - - 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX

