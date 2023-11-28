Can we anticipate Brandon Duhaime finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Duhaime has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 19.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 6:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:55 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 9:20 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

