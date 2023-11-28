The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley, in his most recent time out, had 18 points and 10 assists in a 119-97 win over the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Conley, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.7 Assists 5.5 5.8 6.7 PRA -- 19 19.7 PR -- 13.2 13 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Thunder

Conley is responsible for attempting 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 18.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 111.3 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

The Thunder give up 26.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 18th in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

