The Western Conference's best squads, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), will go head to head at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSOK

BSN and BSOK Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 113.4 points per game to rank 15th in the league while giving up 106.4 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +112 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder have a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 119.6 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 111.3 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

These teams average a combined 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 217.7 points per game combined, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 10-6-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 12-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

