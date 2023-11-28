The Western's top two teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5), hit the court at Target Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSOK. The Timberwolves are favored by 3.5 points at home.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSOK

BSN and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Thunder 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 3.5)

Timberwolves (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-4.0)

Timberwolves (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.3

The Thunder (12-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 12.5% more often than the Timberwolves (10-6-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Minnesota (5-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (62.5%) than Oklahoma City (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Both Minnesota and Oklahoma City games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this year.

The Timberwolves have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season while the Thunder have a .625 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-3).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are averaging 113.4 points per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, giving up only 106.4 points per game (third-best).

Minnesota ranks ninth in the NBA with 45.1 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 42.4 rebounds allowed per game.

The Timberwolves rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per game.

Minnesota is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Timberwolves rank 22nd in the NBA with 11.3 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

