Currently, the Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Marc-Andre Fleury G Questionable Illness Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 56 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 28th in the league.

Their -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Blues Season Insights

With 59 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

St. Louis concedes 3.0 goals per game (61 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -2, they are 19th in the league.

Wild vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-165) Blues (+140) 6.5

