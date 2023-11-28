The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) are the favorites at home against the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) on Tuesday, November 28. The Wild are -165 on the moneyline to win over the Blues (+140) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Blues Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

The Wild are 3-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blues have been listed as the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Minnesota has had moneyline odds of -165 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

St. Louis has a record of 3-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 4-6 4-5-1 6.4 2.40 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.40 3.60 7 18.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 3.50 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.50 3.30 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

