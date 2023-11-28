Player prop bet options for Mats Zuccarello, Robert Thomas and others are available when the Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Wild vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's top contributors (21 total points), having put up five goals and 16 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 18 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 10 goals and added seven assists through 19 games for Minnesota.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 26 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 0 1 6 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 1 1 6 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Thomas has scored eight goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 22 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 17.8%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Pavel Buchnevich has amassed 16 points this season, with eight goals and eight assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

