Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Red Wings on November 29, 2023
Artemi Panarin is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings square off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (29 total points), having amassed 11 goals and 18 assists.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists to total 20 points (1.0 per game).
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Vincent Trocheck Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Vincent Trocheck's 17 points this season have come via five goals and 12 assists.
Trocheck Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flyers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the offense for Detroit this season with 12 goals and eight assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Nov. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
