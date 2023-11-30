Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fillmore County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Fillmore County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mabel Canton High School at Glenville-Emmons High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Glenville, MN
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsland High School at Schaeffer Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Rochester, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
