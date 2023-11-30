When the Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Frederick Gaudreau light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Gaudreau has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 66 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3 10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

