Marco Rossi will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Does a bet on Rossi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Marco Rossi vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Rossi has averaged 16:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Rossi has a goal in six of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rossi has a point in 10 of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 20 games this season, Rossi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Rossi has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

