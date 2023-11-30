The New Orleans Privateers (3-3) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Williams Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Minnesota Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Gophers have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Privateers are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Gophers sit at 62nd.

The 76.8 points per game the Golden Gophers average are only 1.3 more points than the Privateers allow (75.5).

Minnesota is 3-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Minnesota averaged 62.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Golden Gophers surrendered 68.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Minnesota fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 threes per game, compared to 6.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.7% three-point percentage at home and a 31.7% clip in road games.

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule