The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) take the court against the New Orleans Privateers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on BTN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Minnesota vs. New Orleans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-12.5) 148.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-12.5) 149.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

Minnesota has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Golden Gophers games have hit the over.

New Orleans has covered three times in four matchups with a spread this year.

Games featuring the Privateers have hit the over just once this year.

Minnesota Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Minnesota is 82nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 180th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Minnesota has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.