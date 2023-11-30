Minnesota vs. New Orleans November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) play the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 airing on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games
- November 21 at home vs UAPB
- November 26 at San Francisco
- November 18 at home vs South Carolina Upstate
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Johnson: 18 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|New Orleans AVG
|New Orleans Rank
|350th
|62.9
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|207th
|71
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|353rd
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|29.3
|303rd
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|310th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|14.6
|70th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|16.6
|363rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.