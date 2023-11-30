Flex rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 13.

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 13

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 280.3 25.5 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 272.8 24.8 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 255.3 23.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 232.0 21.1 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 227.9 19.0 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 220.0 20.0 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 210.6 21.1 D.J. Moore Bears WR 204.4 17.0 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 202.3 18.4 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 201.8 18.3 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 193.0 17.5 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 191.8 17.4 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 186.6 15.6 Makea Nacua Rams WR 184.5 16.8 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 176.4 16.0 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 174.4 15.9 Davante Adams Raiders WR 174.4 14.5 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 174.1 14.5 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 171.2 17.1 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 170.7 14.2 Tank Dell Texans WR 165.0 16.5 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 164.8 13.7 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 163.3 14.8 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 163.1 16.3 Nico Collins Texans WR 160.0 16.0 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 159.2 19.9 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 159.1 14.5 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 158.8 14.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 158.3 14.4 Chris Olave Saints WR 158.1 14.4 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 155.4 17.3 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 155.0 14.1 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 153.2 13.9 James Cook Bills RB 152.9 12.7 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 152.5 13.9 Derrick Henry Titans RB 151.7 13.8 Breece Hall Jets RB 150.9 13.7 Kyren Williams Rams RB 149.5 21.4 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 148.3 13.5 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 148.1 13.5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 148.1 13.5 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR 146.7 13.3 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 146.0 13.3 Gus Edwards Ravens RB 144.0 12.0 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 142.9 13.0 George Kittle 49ers TE 142.9 13.0 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 142.9 11.9 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB 142.8 13.0 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 142.5 15.8 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 141.4 11.8 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 140.1 14.0 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 139.4 12.7 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 137.6 13.8 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 137.5 12.5 Zack Moss Colts RB 137.0 13.7 Jerome Ford Browns RB 136.1 12.4 David Montgomery Lions RB 135.6 17.0 Amari Cooper Browns WR 135.5 12.3 Mark Andrews Ravens TE 135.4 13.5 Marquise Brown Cardinals WR 134.7 11.2

This Week's Games

