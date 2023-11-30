Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Stearns County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Stearns County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cathedral High School at St Paul Academy and Summit School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's Preparatory School at Kimball High School