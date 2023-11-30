The Utah Jazz (6-12) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and KJZZ.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

BSN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 121 - Jazz 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 10.5)

Timberwolves (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-15.5)

Timberwolves (-15.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Timberwolves (10-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.8% of the time, 8.8% more often than the Jazz (9-9-0) this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.9% of the time this season (nine out of 17). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (10 out of 18).

The Timberwolves have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-2) this season while the Jazz have a .267 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 106.2 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 16th with 112.9 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is pulling down 45.4 boards per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), and it has ceded just 42 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

The Timberwolves rank 21st in the NBA with 25.1 dimes per game.

Minnesota is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Timberwolves are sinking 11.4 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.1% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.