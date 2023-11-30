Timberwolves vs. Jazz November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Northwest Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-3) welcome in the Utah Jazz (4-7) at Target Center, beginning on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this season.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- November 22 at home vs the 76ers
- November 26 at the Grizzlies
- November 28 at home vs the Thunder
- November 24 at home vs the Kings
- November 20 at home vs the Knicks
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posts 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the field and 60.0% from downtown (eighth in NBA) with 4.0 made treys per game (fifth in league).
- Rudy Gobert averages 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks.
- Karl-Anthony Towns averages 15.7 points, 10.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 37.0% from the field and 23.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Anderson averages 7.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.
- Naz Reid averages 16.0 points, 0.7 assists and 4.3 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 49.0% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).
- On a per-game basis, John Collins gives the Jazz 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Jazz are receiving 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.
- Keyonte George gives the Jazz 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Jazz
|112.2
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|105.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.5
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|35.8%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.