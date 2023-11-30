The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (6-12) at Target Center on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 106-103 win against the Thunder in their most recent outing on Tuesday. In the Timberwolves' win, Edwards led the way with a team-high 21 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1 0 1 Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 26.2 5.9 5 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Kris Dunn: Out (Personal), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and KJZZ

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -10.5 221.5

