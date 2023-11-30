Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup at Target Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -112) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 21.2 points per game this season, 5.3 less than his points prop on Thursday.

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Towns' assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has made 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -128)

The 12.4 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 3.1 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.