Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Wadena County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wadena Deer Creek High School at Staples Motley High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Staples, MN
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.