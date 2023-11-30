The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Zach Bogosian find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Bogosian has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 66 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

