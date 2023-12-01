Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dodge County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dodge County, Minnesota today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dodge County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hayfield High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Le Roy, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
