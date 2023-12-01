High school basketball action in Hennepin County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 1

5:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayer Lutheran High School at Providence Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Cities Academy at Brooklyn Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

United Christian Academy at Bethlehem Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 1

7:15 PM CT on December 1 Location: Faribault, MN

Faribault, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

West Lutheran High School at Trinity School at River Ridge