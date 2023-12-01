The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa State Stats Insights

  • The Cyclones are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 344th.
  • The Cyclones score 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons allow (75.2).
  • When Iowa State puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
  • DePaul has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.4% from the field.
  • The Cyclones are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 349th.
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 70 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 55.9 the Cyclones give up.
  • DePaul is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State posted 72 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
  • The Cyclones ceded 56.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.2).
  • At home, Iowa State averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to in away games (29.4%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (77.4).
  • At home, DePaul drained 9.5 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (7.1). DePaul's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 VCU W 68-64 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Virginia Tech L 71-62 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 South Carolina L 73-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/19/2023 San Francisco L 70-54 Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State - Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena

