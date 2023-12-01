Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 124-97 win over the Bulls, Tatum put up 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we break down Tatum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.7 27.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 8.0 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.5 PRA -- 40.6 40.2 PR -- 36.5 35.7 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.0



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 22.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the 13th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

The 76ers allow 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 27 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 38 29 8 6 4 0 2 11/8/2023 37 16 15 6 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.