Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meeker County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Meeker County, Minnesota, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Meeker County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osakis High School at Eden Valley-Watkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Eden Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.