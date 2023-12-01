Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Scott County, Minnesota today? We have the information below.
Scott County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prior Lake High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
