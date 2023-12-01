St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (2-2) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. Thomas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Parker Bjorklund: 15.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Titus Wright: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|St. Thomas AVG
|St. Thomas Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|74.2
|118th
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|29.0
|317th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.0
|35th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.