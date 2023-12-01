How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) will try to end a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at University Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
- St. Thomas has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 329th.
- The Tommies' 67.0 points per game are just 4.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Broncos allow to opponents.
- St. Thomas is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.0 points.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, St. Thomas scored 81.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
- The Tommies allowed 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
- At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (8.0). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 66-62
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Portland State
|W 76-70
|CBU Events Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 64-51
|Resch Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
