Friday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) and Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 70, St. Thomas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-8.5)

Western Michigan (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 131.8

Western Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, and St. Thomas' is 2-3-0. The Broncos have hit the over in three games, while Tommies games have yet to go over.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 67 points per game, 311th in college basketball, and conceding 62.7 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential.

St. Thomas loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It collects 27.6 rebounds per game, 347th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.7.

St. Thomas connects on 8 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from deep (64th in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game at 34.5%.

St. Thomas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (30th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (294th in college basketball).

