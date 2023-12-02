Karl-Anthony Towns will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Towns tallied 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 101-90 win versus the Jazz.

We're going to look at Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 21.8 24.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.6 PRA -- 33.9 37.1 PR -- 30.9 33.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Hornets

Towns has taken 15.7 shots per game this season and made 7.9 per game, which account for 18.5% and 19.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 17.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Hornets are the 26th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 122.1 points per game.

The Hornets are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 14.3 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 37 19 4 5 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.