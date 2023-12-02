Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Lyon County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lyon County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
