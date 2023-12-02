Saturday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-1) against the Drake Bulldogs (5-2) at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Minnesota, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Golden Gophers head into this contest following a 74-43 victory over Norfolk State on Wednesday.

Minnesota vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 74, Drake 66

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers registered their best win of the season on November 26, when they grabbed a 67-54 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings.

Minnesota has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Minnesota has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 70) on November 26

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 161) on November 15

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 162) on November 29

84-31 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 257) on November 22

92-57 at home over LIU (No. 341) on November 8

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 16.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)

16.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64) Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 6 AST, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.9 PTS, 6 AST, 1.3 STL, 48.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Grace Grocholski: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50)

10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (15-for-50) Mallory Heyer: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.4 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Sophie Hart: 10 PTS, 57.7 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers have a +194 scoring differential, topping opponents by 27.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are allowing 48.9 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

