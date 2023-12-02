The Providence Friars (6-1) are heavily favored (-15.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -15.5 142.5

Providence vs Rhode Island Betting Records & Stats

The Friars are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Providence has played as a favorite of -1400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Friars.

Rhode Island has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Rams this season with a +725 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Rhode Island has a 12.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 2 33.3% 76.3 152.6 62.9 132 142.5 Rhode Island 3 60% 76.3 152.6 69.1 132 137.1

Additional Providence vs Rhode Island Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Friars score are 7.2 more points than the Rams give up (69.1).

When Providence puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rams' 76.3 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 62.9 the Friars allow.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Rhode Island is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 3-3-0 2-1 1-5-0 Rhode Island 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Providence vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Rhode Island 15-2 Home Record 7-9 6-6 Away Record 1-10 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

